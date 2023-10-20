France Visa Application Centres launched in four countries across West and East Africa as part of the contracts awarded by the respective Embassies of France; France visa services contract extended in two countries- Ivory Coast and Senegal; Applicants can avail of a host of Value-Added Services* at the newly opened Centres like Premium Lounge, Prime Time submissions and Form Filling services.

As an exclusive service provider to the Government of France for select locations in Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global has commenced France Visa Application Centres in Cape Verde, Ghana, Liberia, and Rwanda in September. While the Centres in the cities of Monrovia (Liberia), and Praia (Cape Verde) commenced operations on 1 September 2023, the newly opened Centres in Accra (Ghana) and Kigali (Rwanda) have begun accepting visa applications from 18 September 2023 onwards.

For a seamless and convenient application experience, applicants residing in these locations seeking a visa to visit France can visit the nearest VFS Global Visa Application Centre located at the addresses below:

Accra: Ground Floor, One Airport Square, Airport City, Accra, Ghana

Abidjan: Centre Commercial HLM 23 rue des Carrossiers, Zone 3, Abidjan

Dakar: Avenue Cheikh Anta Diop, Km 8 route de Ouakam, immeuble Atryum, Centre Dakar

Kigali: 5th Floor, KN 4 Avenue, 63 Street, Cogebanque Building, Kigali, Rwanda

Monrovia: Royal Grand Hotel, 15th Street Tubman Boulevard, Sinkor Monrovia, Liberia.

Praia: 1st floor, Praia Shopping, Av. Jorge Barbosa, Praia, Cape Verde

Commenting on the development, Mr. Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global, said, “We are honoured to have a long-standing relationship with the Government of France, and the award of this contract is a testimonial of the trust reposed by the Embassies of France in VFS Global yet again. We are excited to bring innovative solutions to applicants desirous of travelling to France by providing them with options that enable them to have the most seamless visa application experience.”

VFS Global has been a trusted partner for the Embassy of France for visa processing services since 2004. The company services visa processing requirements on behalf of the Government across 25 countries through an extensive network of 77 Visa Application Centres.

Important update on appointment booking

Applicants need to complete their application online at https://apo-opa.info/3M5cF2n before booking an appointment. Once completed, applicants can book an appointment through our website to visit the Centre for visa application processing.

Key features* (optional for greater convenience) at the centres include:

Access to the Premium Lounge facility for a more personalised service experience at the Centre

Submit your visa application from the comfort and safety of your home, office or any other preferred location with our Visa At Your Doorstep service.

Prime Time service to submit applications beyond the normal processing hours

Completion of the visa application with the help of our expert staff using Form filling services

Optional Courier Service facility for the delivery of your documents at your doorstep

SMS service facility to track your application

Wide selection of other optional value-added services like photocopy, and photograph services to enhance the overall experience

Dedicated contact centre and email support to answer queries and track application status

*Available in select visa application centres as an optional service. Please visit www.VFSGlobal.com for more details.

Media Contact:

George Cherian

General Manager- Corporate Communications

GeorgeC@vfsglobal.com

About VFS Global:

VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 70 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 147 countries. The company has processed over 268 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland.

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.