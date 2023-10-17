Singer and rapper Edem has disclosed that the global scene emphasises collaboration over competition.

On Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim, he spoke on his general overview of the global scene as opposed to the local one.

According to him, most of them approach features with a collaborative mindset rather than a competitive one.

“People on the global scene are more interested in collaborations than competition” Edem said.

The ‘Ghetto Arise’ singer added that expertise, qualifications, and knowledge in the music field are the key criteria for global collaboration.

“People also don’t give you opportunities based on who they think you are, what you think you do, where you think you are from but just purely on what you are capable of doing,” he opined.

MORE: