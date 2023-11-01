Today, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, appeared before the Senate to highlight efforts aimed at enhancing healthcare access and services for individuals with disabilities. In response to question no. 19, she emphasized the Ministry of Health’s commitment to advocating for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by developing inclusive policies and improving healthcare service accessibility.

Notably, the Ministry is actively working to create disability-friendly infrastructures, especially in the reproductive health sector, and has plans to increase the availability of disability-friendly maternity beds.

The Ministry has undertaken various initiatives, including training staff in sign language and recruiting PWDs to the workforce, with the goal of improving service accessibility. The upcoming Social Health Insurance Act 2023 will further ensure that rehabilitation services are covered by the National Health Insurance Fund, promoting inclusivity and reducing Out of Pocket expenditures for PWDs. The Ministry’s overarching aim is to integrate community members and households with disabilities into society, ensuring equal access to healthcare services for all.

