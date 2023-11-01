The Assembly member for Anyaa West, Michael Acquah, has bemoaned the increase criminal activities in the area.

According to him, there has been rampant attacks on market women during the early hours by some notorious individuals.

As a result, the area has initiated a watchdog committee to tackle this menace and enhance the safety in the local community.

Speaking at a news conference, Mr. Acquah pointed out that, a more pressing issue which has recently surfaced; the theft of prepaid meters.

He revealed that, in just two weeks, over 300 prepaid meters have been stolen in the area.

Despite reporting this matter to both the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Police Service, the problem persists.

Shockingly, Mr. Acquah said the number of stolen prepaid meters has now reached a staggering 400.

This alarming situation has left the local community and its representatives concerned, as he admonished for heightened security measures and collaboration between the community and law enforcement agencies.

ALSO READ