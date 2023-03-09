The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has raised concerns over what it describes as the alarming rate at which its meters and other connection equipment are stolen.

The illegal activities, according to GWCL, are dominant in its Accra West operational areas where it loses about 10 water meters a day.

In a statement, GWCL noted the thievery of water meters takes place predominantly at Kasoa, Nyanyano, Amasaman and Dansoman Operational Districts.

“On a typical day, as many as ten cases of meter thefts are recorded in some of the Districts mentioned above, especially within the Kasoa and Nyanyano enclave of the Accra West Region.

“At the point of writing this release, we have 40 Police Extracts from Customers in our Nyanyano District alone, covering the last quarter of 2022 to date, in connection with stolen water meters,” the statement bemoaned.

The statement noted GWCL on Tuesday, March 2023, caused the arrest of a gentleman at Nyanyano who was on the rampage breaking water connections and stealing materials.

“The gentleman is currently in police custody at the Ngleshie Amanfrom Police Station and will face the full rigours of the law.

“It is important to note that these water meters and water connection materials come at a great cost to the Company and so culprits should desist from such acts,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the company has appealed to the public to be on the lookout for such perpetrators and report all suspected cases to the Police or GWCL to help curb the incidence of meter theft.

The company has further pleaded for help to avert the worrisome occurrences.