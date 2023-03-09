President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Sulley Sambian as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

His appointment follows the resignation of the acting CEO Sumaila Abdul Rahaman who is standing trial at the instance of the Special Prosecutor on charges bordered on alleged breaches of the Public Procurement Act.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, read “I am pleased to inform you that H.E. the President has appointed you to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

The statement further read “kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days upon receipt of this letter.”

The Chief of Staff formally congratulated Mr Sambian on his appointment.

Profile

Mr. Sambian is the North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

He first shot into political limelight in April 2018, when, against all odds, he was elected as the Northern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

He is a member of the National Council of the NPP serving on the powerful Constitutional and Legal Committee of the party.

Mr. Sambian is an alumnus of the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon.

After graduating from the University of Ghana in 2001, he immediately enrolled in the Ghana School of Law where he graduated in October 2003 along with others, who are holding prominent positions in the current government.

Mr. Sambian, who started his law practice at Akufo-Addo, Prempeh, and Co has been in practice for almost 20 years.

He now operates under the law firm of Sambian and Co, as its Managing Solicitor.