An okada rider is feared dead in a multiple vehicle collision at the Awoshie Anyaa market in Accra.

Reports say the brakes of a cargo vehicle failed and rammed into about seven other vehicles on the stretch.

Adom Live Worship presenter, Rev Kwamena Idan who reported from the accident scene said the vehicles included a Pickup, V8, Nissan Rogue, a taxi as well as a Hyundai.

“The cargo car hit a white Pickup turning it upwards with the V8 on top while the motor rider was trapped beneath the two vehicles.

“The driver could have used the pavement to save the accident but refused and for over 30 minutes, we managed to pull the okada rider who was breathing slowly but died shortly after the rescue,” Rev Kwamena narrated.

Rev Kwamena who spoke on Adom 106.3 FM‘s Dwaso Nsem show, the cargo driver had earlier knocked down an okada driver at the Anyaa NIC bus stop.

Eyewitnesses say the rider suffered a broken leg and has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The vehicles have been damaged with heavy traffic on the route as they wait for the Ambulance Service to convey the body to the mortuary.

Watch the accident in the video below: