A Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region has died in a ghastly motorbike accident.

Reports indicate the deceased, identified as Mr Hudu, passed on at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was rushed after the accident.

The NPP parliamentary candidate for the Tolon constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu confirmed the incident in a post on Facebook.

Alhaji Iddrisu added Mr Hudu was also the Assembly Member for the Cheshagu Electoral Area.

He noted following the unfortunate occurrence, he has directed his team to suspend forthwith all campaign schedules until further notice.

