Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, and his two children have been spotted in new family photos.

The photos have Sarkodie posing with his daughter, Titi Sarkcess, and son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo a.k.a. MJ.

In the first of three photos, Sarkodie is seen holding MJ in his arms while they both wore outfits with a similar colour.

READ ALSO:

In the second photo, Titi stood beside his brother who was seated in a baby cradle. Just like her father, Titi also wore a white t-shirt.

In the last of the photos, Sarkodie is seen carrying MJ mid-air while they both smiled.

The photos have got many of the rapper’s fans hailing him and his children.