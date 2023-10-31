Severe windstorm accompanied by heavy rains has claimed three lives and left many others injured in Fawoman and Asunafo, suburbs of Badu, a farming community in the Tain district of the Bono region.

The incident happened on Monday, October 30, 2023.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a festive event organized by the Chiefs and elders of Badu to mark the annual Bometuo festival.

The Assemblyman for Badu Fawoman-Asuafu electoral area, Joseph Okyere, narrating the incident on Adom News said residents were engaged in a spirited game when an unexpected bout of heavy rains and a fierce windstorm swept through the area.

He said the people decided to seek shelter inside a pavilion situated at the Badu R/C Junior High School in Badu Fawoman.

Tragically, the pavilion collapsed due to the powerful windstorm resulting in the loss of three lives and left many others with severe injuries.

Fortunately, he said some individuals managed to escape.

Mr. Okyere said those injured were rushed to the closest healthcare facility in the area for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the Tain government hospital morgue.