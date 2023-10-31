Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has fulfilled his promise after his school failed to win the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
Ahead of the 2023 NSMQ finals, Mr. Dumelo promised to “backward barefoot from the University of Ghana main gate to PRESEC main gate”.
Unfortunately for the Achimota old student, Presec-Legon secured their 8th title by the close of Monday, October 31.
After this victory, many social media users wondered if John would stay true to his word.
On Tuesday afternoon, the actor showed up at the University of Ghana main gate to carry out his proverbial promise.
He walked barefooted the nearly 2-kilometer stretch from the university’s main gate to Presec-Legon in full view of the public.
He ended at the forecourt of the school’s administration block where some school heads and pressmen had gathered to witness the conclusion of his journey.
John Dumelo commences his barefooted-backwards walk from the Legon City Mall entrance.— SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 31, 2023
He truly is a man of action! pic.twitter.com/79rfXx155y
And he actually did it! It might not mean much but John Dumelo staying true to his words is commendable.— SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 31, 2023
He walked all the way from the Legon City Mall, to Presec, Legon’s main gate, in fulfilment of his promise to do so if Presec wins the 2023 NSMQ.
Congratulations to him.… pic.twitter.com/qk3YBbrnZj
John Dumelo says he doesn’t see the reason why Presec would want to compete again in the NSMQ next year.— Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) October 31, 2023
He say we for relax 🤣🤣
pic.twitter.com/yBuotAQkjY
John Dumelo reveals that Achimota School is going to begin training earnestly for next year’s National Science and Maths Quiz— SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 31, 2023
He further suggests that attention should be given to other disciplines such as General Arts, History, Economics etc and not only science and maths.
He… pic.twitter.com/3ETiNWdn1G
