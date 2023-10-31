John Dumelo walking bare footed and backwards
Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has fulfilled his promise after his school failed to win the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Ahead of the 2023 NSMQ finals, Mr. Dumelo promised to “backward barefoot from the University of Ghana main gate to PRESEC main gate”.

Unfortunately for the Achimota old student, Presec-Legon secured their 8th title by the close of Monday, October 31.

After this victory, many social media users wondered if John would stay true to his word.

On Tuesday afternoon, the actor showed up at the University of Ghana main gate to carry out his proverbial promise.

He walked barefooted the nearly 2-kilometer stretch from the university’s main gate to Presec-Legon in full view of the public.

He ended at the forecourt of the school’s administration block where some school heads and pressmen had gathered to witness the conclusion of his journey.

Watch videos below