Bizzle Entertainment, organisers of Shatta Wale’s Wolverhampton show has expressed disappointment in the dancehall musician’s decision to announce the cancellation of the show on social media without prior communication or notice.

According to them, Shatta Wale’s conduct is contrary to their agreement, in a press release circulating on social media.

Contrary to Shatta Wale’s claim that the promoters couldn’t afford his luxurious demands, the statement clarified that Bizzle Entertainment fulfilled all contractual requirements with the Shatta Movement Empire and made an initial 50% down payment, demonstrating their commitment to the event.

They expressed their eagerness to host Shatta Wale in Wolverhampton and provide their audience with an unforgettable experience.

Bizzle Entertainment sees the cancellation as a breach of the signed contract and is actively exploring various options to amicably resolve the issue.

These options may include rescheduling the event or offering refunds to ticket holders.

Meanwhile, they emphasized their readiness and willingness to discuss any concerns or issues that may have arisen, as they have consistently done throughout their collaboration.

Check out the full statement below:

