President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, announced a significant ministerial reshuffle.

This is the first major overhaul since assuming office in January 2017.

Some ministers were relieved off their duties with others re-assigned while new appointments were made.

After months of intense pressure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was replaced with Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.

Roads Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu and Dan Botwe among others were also kicked out.

Additionally, some deputy ministers were also sacked while others were re-assigned.

Some of the new appointees include Mfantsiman MP; Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Okaikoi South MP; Darkoa Newman, Ngleshie-Bortianor-Amanfro MP; Sylvester Tetteh, Ayawaso West Wuogon MP; Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Their appointment is subject to vetting and approval by parliament.

Though there had been calls for a reshuffle, a section of Ghanaians have questioned the relevance given the duration left for Akufo-Addo to complete its tenure.

Read more about the new appointees below:

Ophelia Mensah Hayford – Minister-designate for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

Madam Hayford succeeds Kwaku Afriyie who doubles as the Sefwi-Wiawso MP. The nominee is a former police officer who joined politics after the gruesome murder of her husband, late Mfantsiman MP Ekow Hayford.

As an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), the MP worked with the Interpol Unit at the CID Headquarters.

She also served as a police advisor at the United Nations and is currently the Vice Chairperson of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament.

Dakoa Newman – Minister-designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Dakoa Newman takes over from Walewale MP; Lariba Zuweira Abudu.

She serves on Parliament’s Education Committee and the Public Accounts Committee.

Miss Newman is a Chartered Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Chartered Risk Management Professional (RMP) certified by the Project Management Institute, USA (2017).

She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon and a Master’s Degree in Program and Project Management from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources

Lydia Alhassan became an MP in a by-election held in January 2019 after the passing of her husband, Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko who was the sitting MP.

She is currently the First Deputy Majority Whip in the eighth parliament.

She also serves on the Health Committee, the Business Committee and the Mines and Energy Committee.

Madam Alhassan takes over from Tano North MP; Fred Prempeh.

She holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon and a Bachelor of Administration degree from Ghana the Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Daniel Machator – Oti Regional Minister-designate

Daniel Machator replaces Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu who was appointed in 2021.

Mr Makubu is the second person with a disability to have been appointed as a minister in Ghana.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah – Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

Vincent Ekow Assafuah is the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti region.

Before entering parliament in 2021, he was the Spokesperson for the Education Ministry.

The first time MP is a member of parliament’s House and Education committees.

Titus Glover – Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate

Mr Glover who is a former Tema East MP a few months ago was appointed the Managing Director for the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO).

It is not clear what accounted for his re-assignment as someone whose exploits at VALCO has been commended by many.

However, he takes over from Ayawaso Central MP; Henry Quartey who has been re-assigned to the Interior Ministry.

Sylvester Tetteh – Deputy Minister-designate for Information

Mr Tetteh is taking over from Fatima Abubakar.

He is currently the Vice Chairperson of Parliament’s Communications Committee.

