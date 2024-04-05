The Ministry of Information has announced that the 16-year-old girl, who was married to Gborbu Wulormo, the chief priest of the Nungua Traditional Council, has been placed under the protection of both the Police Service and the Gender Ministry.

A government statement underscores the commitment to safeguarding children, with officials, including Gender Minister-designate Dakoa Newman, visiting the girl, who is reportedly in good health.

To ensure her welfare, a range of support measures have been provided, including counseling, medical care, and the assignment of two caregivers.

Additionally, a caseworker has been designated to ensure strict adherence to child protection protocols.

The statement also noted that, the Ghana Police Service has obtained statements from Gborbu Wulormo Shitse and the child’s parents as part of the ongoing investigation.

Also, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Nungua traditional authority have held discussions to ensure their full cooperation in safeguarding the child’s best interest.

Read full statement below

