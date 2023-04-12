Chris Hughton has said the current playing body of the Black Stars has demonstrated their desire to win.

Hughton, who worked as the technical advisor replaced Otto Addo on a 21-month deal. He is assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng.

The former Premier League manager played his first two games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier doubleheader against Angola, winning one and drawing the other last month.

The Black Stars recorded a 1-0 win at the Baba Yara Stadium before earning a 1-1 draw in Luanda three days later.

In an interview with SuperSport, Hughton said the players are determined to succeed.

“I see the desire in this team because I have been fortunate to be around for a year. They want to win and it is a good thing I saw,” he added.

Ghana will wrap up their qualifying games against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic in June later this year.