Radio and TV presenter, Andy Dosty has said musician, Shatta Wale has apologised for insulting his mother.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Showtym with Andy Dosty over the weekend, he said their reconciliation was facilitated by a respected person whom dancehall artiste reached out to.

“So we have spoken. But the matter is not done. I know it will make headlines but all I can say is that we have spoken. He [Shatta Wale] called someone to call me, and we spoke for almost fifty minutes. He also said some things that he also didn’t like” Andy stated.

The Hitz FM presenter said his mother also asked him to reconcile with Shatta Wale.

“I told him we still have issues and my mother is also saying we should let it go because we are brothers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andy Dosty said Shatta Wale’s apology is not enough. “I won’t let go just like that.”



