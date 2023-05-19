West Ham United reached their first major European final since 1976 after they overcame AZ Alkmaar in their Europa Conference League semi-final.

Having won the first leg at London Stadium 2-1, the Hammers were resolute away to their Dutch opponents, reaching the final in Prague on 7 June with a 1-0 second-leg win.

David Moyes’ side soaked up plenty of pressure at AFAS Stadium until Pablo Fornals scored on the counter-attack in second-half injury time.

The night, however, was soured by what appeared to be unpleasant scenes off the pitch.

AZ Alkmaar appeared to attack an area in which friends and family of the West Ham players were watching the match.

West Ham will face Fiorentina, who beat Basel in extra time in the other semi-final.

The Hammers are hoping to lift their first major trophy since they lifted the 1980 FA Cup; they were one of three winners of the 1999 Intertoto Cup.