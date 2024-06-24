Executive Secretary at the Presidency, Nana Asante Bediatuo has been appointed as an Ambassador-at-Large.

Mr Bediatuo received his new appointment during a ceremony held at the Jubilee House after serving as President Akufo-Addo’s Executive Secretary since 2017.

The ceremony also saw President Akufo-Addo honour nine newly appointed diplomats.

He urged them to actively promote Ghana’s image and interests abroad.

“Your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country” he said.

The group of appointees includes three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors, all entrusted with the critical task of representing Ghana in various countries and international organisations.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “This entails engaging with your host nations to foster strong bilateral relationships, attract investments, and advocate for the interests of Ghana.”

