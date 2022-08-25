The Ghana Physiotherapy Association has dismissed claims that certain sex positions can lead to stroke.

According to the association, there is no evidence to support such a claim.

This follows a comment by a guest on Accra-based GTV that the doggy sex position can lead to stroke in both men and women.

But in a statement, the association explained “Physiotherapists over the world believe in Evidence-based Practice.”

They have, therefore, advised the public to disregard the claim and called for circumspection to avoid misinformation on such issues.