Musician KiDi has revealed that he was tempted to sue bloggers who posted fake news about him alleging he suffered from a stroke when he was battling ill-health.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he noted that dealing with the rumours was an uncomfortable experience for him, his family, his friends and the brands he works with.

The singer noted that when the rumour broke, he took to social media only to find out it had been spread everywhere.

He indicated that he received too many calls including one from his mum who he had had a conversation with earlier and had to calm her and all others who had called concerned about him.

“When it happened, I called Richie, CEO of Lynx Entertainment and asked ‘how many times or for how long will these things happen, and we will say it’s nothing? How long will we have to keep doing this? People are taking advantage obviously as you can see’. There needs to be some course of action,” KiDi said.

The Adiepena hitmaker noted that after having some conversations on the way forward, he decided to forgo the legal action and not feed too much into the negative news.

This comes after KiDi in February cancelled his North American tour which was expected to come off in March 2023.

Announcing to his fans why the tour was cancelled, KiDi noted that the decision was inevitable due to some health issues – but he did not elaborate.

This led to speculations about his health with some people spreading rumours that he was suffering from a stroke.

Lynx Entertainment’s Richie Mensah dismissed the rumours, calling the claims clickbait.

KiDi returned to social media in April, released a new single titled ‘I Lied’ shortly after and made his first public appearance at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

In an earlier interview on Lynx TV, KiDi called that period “one of the toughest moments” in his life stating that he never in a million years imagined someone would “cook up” such a story with no proof whatsoever.

He stated that whoever broke the story has no right to put a fake story, especially when he, KiDi, had not talked about the specifics of his health issue in his press release.

