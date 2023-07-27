Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed unwavering confidence in his political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as he anticipates victory in the upcoming December 2024 general election.

In response to the emergence of 10 aspirants vying for the nomination of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the ex-president remained undaunted.

In an interview with KSM, he asserted that these aspirants lack a compelling message to convey to the Ghanaian people, as they all appear to be continuing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ‘poor’ policies and legacy.

“The first thing to note is that they are all going to run on Nana Addo’s legacy. They are all inheriting the mess they have made for Ghanaians. I don’t see who is going to be more than the other,” remarked Mr Mahama.

Furthermore, the former president stated that he eagerly awaits the selection process within the NPP where five aspirants will be chosen, while the other five will be left out.

He also maintained that regardless of the final candidate presented by the NPP, he firmly believes that the NDC will secure victory in the upcoming elections.

“We are prepared to face whoever they nominate, once they make their decision, we will engage them. Ultimately, no matter who they bring forward, we are confident in winning the election,” he affirmed.

