Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, embarked on an exciting U.S. tour, accompanied by his beloved children, L. Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr. and Catherine Jidula Satekla.

It was their first time joining their father on one of his tours, making the journey even more special.

To add to the excitement, the talented Ajax FC Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, a devoted fan of Stonebwoy’s music, wanted to show his support in a unique way.

He thoughtfully gifted Stonebwoy’s children custom-made jerseys from his football club, Ajax FC. The jerseys were adorned with the number 20, Mohammed Kudus’s own number, and beautifully personalised with the names of the young recipients, Janam and Jidula.

The gesture of love and admiration didn’t end there. The young ones stylishly paired their cherished Ajax jerseys with trendy jeans from Daily Paper, a renowned brand in New York.

This fashionable combo perfectly suited their youthful and dynamic personalities.

Grateful for the thoughtful gifts, Janam and Jidula took to their shared Instagram account to express their heartfelt thanks to “Uncle” Mohammed Kudus. The post, filled with love and appreciation, showcased the wonderful bond that exists between the Ghanaian music icon’s children and the talented footballer.

