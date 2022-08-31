Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has boycotted Ajax training in an attempt to force a move to Premier League side, Everton.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make the Ajax starting squad in the ongoing 2022/23 season in the Dutch Eredivise.

Having excelled in pre-season playing the false number 9 role with four goals, the Right to Dream Academy product was expected to play a major role under Alfred Schreuder this season.

However, four games into the season, the midfielder has only played 28 minutes which has prompted him to look elsewhere.

Everton, who have been struggling in the new season, have shown strong interest in him with personal terms already reported to have been agreed but Ajax are unwilling to let the Ghanaian leave.

In the wake of that, the player is reported to have missed Wednesday’s training session with the Dutch champions in an attempt to force a move out of the club.

Having seen Brazilian and teammate Antony leave the club through the same process, Kudus is said to also follow a similar path as he refused to train with the club on Wednesday, August 31.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just days away, the Black Stars midfielder believes a move away from Ajax to Everton will see him play regularly.

Kudus joined the side from Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.