Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has completed a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old England forward has not played for Chelsea this campaign and made 15 Premier League appearances last season.

Leverkusen were third in Germany’s Bundesliga in 2021-22 and are in this season’s Champions League group stages.

German champions Bayern Munich had a £35m bid for Hudson-Odoi turned down in 2019.

He signed a five-year deal worth more than £120,000 a week with the Blues in September 2019, but has failed to earn a regular starting place since injuring his Achilles in the same year.