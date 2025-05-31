Liverpool enter final negotiations in Wirtz deal

Liverpool have entered into advanced negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Florian Wirtz.

It is understood the Premier League champions have submitted a second, improved bid for the Germany midfielder.

Liverpool’s latest offer for the 22-year-old is about £109m, including add-ons.

Wirtz is a key target for the Merseyside club and has made his wishes clear about wanting to join Liverpool before next season.

BBC Sport revealed earlier this month that Manchester City are no longer in the running for the player, citing costs attached to the transfer as a key factor.

Likewise, Bayern Munich also carried a strong interest in Wirtz – but the midfielder’s preference to join Liverpool leaves Arne Slot’s men in pole position.

Wirtz made his debut for Leverkusen at the age of 17 and has now scored 57 goals in 197 games for the German club.

He helped them win the Bundesliga for the first time in 2024 and has scored six goals in 29 appearances for Germany.

Liverpool are also ready to trigger the release clause of Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong.