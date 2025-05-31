Wontumi’s lawyers file motion to review his bail conditions

Lawyers for embattled Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party(NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has filed a motion at the High Court in Accra seeking a review of the bail conditions imposed by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The application filed on Friday, May 30, 2025, is requesting that the court reconsiders the bail terms based on the grounds outlined in the accompanying affidavit.

The court is scheduled to hear the motion on June 3, 2025.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested by EOCO on Tuesday, shortly after leaving the CID headquarters in Accra. His arrest has drawn widespread criticism from within the NPP

He remains in custody after failing to meet his bail conditions of GH₵50 million with two justified sureties on Wednesday, amid reports of ill health.

On Thursday, the Minority in Parliament and some members of the NPP stormed EOCO’s headquarters to protest the bail conditions, describing them as excessive and unreasonable.

Meanwhile, lead counsel and former Asante Akyem North MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi has revealed that all the necessary documentation for the two sureties has been completed, with significant support from the former Minister for Food and Agriculture and Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong.

Source: Adomonline.com

