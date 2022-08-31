Black Stars duo, Inaki Williams and Thomas Partey, will be out of action for a few weeks due to injury.

Some Ghanaians are heartbroken over the turn of events after Inaki, who declared his nationality switch to play for Ghana, suffered a sprained ankle ligament.

His latest news has put Black Stars debut in jeopardy as the striker is yet to undergo further evaluations in the coming days.

His fellow countryman, Partey was also ruled out of the team’s PL win against Fulham last weekend.

Meanwhile, the extent of the damage of both players and their return to action ahead of the World Cup, few months to come has left many to be worried.

Check out some reactions from Ghanaians after the unfortunate news:

Iñaki Williams hasn’t missed a La Liga game for 6 years with Athletic Bilbao



Inaki Williams is injured after playing 236 matches without injury. Efie fuor are at work 😢😢😢 — Amado Carillo Fuentes (@iampuji) August 31, 2022

If he popped his knee, we’re talking 3-months minimum. There’s no way we can rely on Thomas Partey staying fit for that long, plus there’s the WC in November/December. Waiting to get another midfielder until January would just be moronic https://t.co/3Z62KddHdu — GlasgowGunner (@GunnerGlasgow) August 31, 2022

Thomas Partey has reoccurring thigh injuries, they’re difficult to heal right? @3cbPerformance — Frank ⚡️ (@ArsenalFrank_) August 31, 2022