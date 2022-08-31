Black Stars duo, Inaki Williams and Thomas Partey, will be out of action for a few weeks due to injury.
Some Ghanaians are heartbroken over the turn of events after Inaki, who declared his nationality switch to play for Ghana, suffered a sprained ankle ligament.
His latest news has put Black Stars debut in jeopardy as the striker is yet to undergo further evaluations in the coming days.
His fellow countryman, Partey was also ruled out of the team’s PL win against Fulham last weekend.
Meanwhile, the extent of the damage of both players and their return to action ahead of the World Cup, few months to come has left many to be worried.
Check out some reactions from Ghanaians after the unfortunate news: