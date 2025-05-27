Chaos on Commute: Kumasi drivers continue to defy 15% fare cut despite official orders

A simple commute turned into an unexpected round trip this morning when passengers traveling from Santasi to Tech Junction in Kumasi were driven back to their starting point mid-journey.

An increasingly common clash between passengers and drivers over the newly mandated 15% reduction in transport fares was the centre for the early morning provocation.

Two days after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) announced the implementation of the fare cut—effective May 24, 2025—some drivers in Kumasi continue to defy the orders.

The Santasi driver reportedly refused to proceed with his journey after passengers insisted on paying the reduced fare. The driver charged the old fare of Gh6.60p but the passengers insisted on paying Gh6.00.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver was provoked after one of the passengers called him and his conductor “thieves”.

Having reached Ahodwo roundabout and instead of continuing to its final destination, Tech Junction, he returned all passengers to the Santasi lorry terminal.

“It is funny but sad. Because the drivers are quick to increase the prices whenever fuel prices surge. But they refuse to reduce the fares when there is a decrease,” one of the passengers told Nhyira FM’s Joseph Obeng in an interview.

The bizarre standoff has spotlighted a broader refusal among some commercial drivers to adhere to the fare reductions, sparking public outrage and catching the attention of city authorities.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has rolled out strict enforcement measures aimed at cracking down on non-compliant drivers.

In a statement, the Assembly said its attention had been drawn to numerous violations of the directive, despite its clear issuance by national transport union leaders.

The KMA, in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, has resolved to deploy officers across major roads in Kumasi to ensure the new fare structure is enforced.

The statement reminded drivers that defying the fare reduction constitutes a criminal offense punishable under Ghanaian law.