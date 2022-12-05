Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan says he remains hopeful that there will be a redemption against Uruguay someday after a second penalty miss.

The Black Stars were hoping to secure revenge against the South American side in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after halting Ghana’s chances of playing in the semifinal of the Mundial in South Africa 12 years ago.

Gyan missed a crucial penalty after Luis Suarez blocked a goal-bound header by Dominic Adiyah. The West African country subsequently lost the game 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

In the final Group H game against the two-time world champions in Doha, Ghana needed a draw to progress to the next round of the competition.

Ghana had a perfect opportunity to take the lead by Andre Ayew, who is the captain of the side and failed to convert the spot-kick. After 90 minutes of football, the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Speaking on SuperSport, Gyan, who is a former Black Stars captain said it hurts Ghana lost but he is optimistic the country will record a win over Uruguay someday.

“It happened again yesterday. For me, I know what Andre [Dede Ayew] is going through right now.

“Maybe he might act very strong but he is human. It looks like history has repeated itself again in some way but I don’t think it is a curse, it is one of those things. Things happen in football and of course, we just have to be strong and move forward. You might never know.

“As I said earlier, the Uruguayans were laughing 12 years ago [2010] and now they are going home crying.

“The person [Lius Suarez] who was laughing at Ghana was crying yesterday so two things, you cannot predict anything in the future.

“We didn’t know it was going to happen again but we have to stay strong mentally and move on. Football, we are not playing football forever

“Maybe our kids will come to redeem us one day, you might never know,” Gyan said.

Ghana exited the tournament with three points after three games played.