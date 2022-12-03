Maha Ayew, daughter of Ghana captain Andre Ayew, reportedly collapsed after his penalty miss against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

Ghana was presented with an opportunity to make it to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but Andre’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

However, Ghana went to suffer a 2-0 defeat against the two time world champions.

According to Joy Sports’ Fentuo Tahiru, Ayew’s daughter collapsed after his dad missed from 12 yards.

Andre Ayew went from the stadium straight to the hospital to see his daughter who collapsed when he missed the penalty against Uruguay. It was quite scary but thankfully, she’s doing fine now🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PlWp1ZKnFK — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) December 3, 2022

However, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says he is disappointed with his penalty miss against Uruguay but looks forward to a bright future with the national team.

“We had the opportunity to get to the next stage,” the Al Sadd forward said after the game.

“I missed the penalty…it’s difficult to take..we did not get it right.

“I am very optimistic for the future.

“I am sad but we will try and make it better,” he added.

Ghana exited the tournament with three points and finished at the bottom of the group.