The leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has called off the strike by nurses at the Manhyia District Hospital as well as suspended the planned road map to the escalation of the strike.

The suspension of the industrial action, according to a statement issued by the Association, is to allow the committee set up by the National Service Secretariat to investigate the actions of the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) whose verbal abuse of a nurse led to the strike and to ensure that patients and clients do not suffer unduly.

The nurses embarked on an indefinite strike Friday morning to demand the dismissal of Alex Opoku-Mensah, the NSS boss following his verbal abuse of a nurse at the facility.

Below is the statement issued by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association: