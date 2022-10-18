The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) wants the government to ensure restructuring of the economy under an IMF programme will not adversely impact the welfare of health professionals.

The National President of the Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, also urged the government to help increase employment in the sector due to the low nurse-patient ratio.

According to her, the existing workforce remains low yet most of their members are still awaiting employment after more than two years.

She made this comment at the commissioning of a Day Care Centre at Kortwia in the Bekwai Municipality.

“The stress at some hospitals is unbearable yet most of our members are still at home awaiting placements. The Ministry of Finance should issue financial clearance as soon as possible for immediate employment of our members,” she said.

“Rumours are circulating that the Tier 2 pension fund could be affected… but government should be aware our Tier 2 is untouchable,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Day Care project, which will benefit health workers in the Municipality, will ease the burden of breastfeeding among staff.

The government has been implored to establish day care centers, especially in rural areas to make life easier for workers as well as improve productivity.