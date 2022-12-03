Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has expressed his disappointment after missing a penalty in the final group game at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana needed a draw to progress to the next round of the tournament but suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Andre Ayew was presented with an opportunity to put the Black Stars ahead but failed to convert a spot-kick.

Speaking after the game, the Al Sadd forward stated he was disappointed with the elimination but added that he is very optimistic for the future as Ghana looks to the participating in the next AFCON tournament slated for Cote D’Ivoire in 2024.

“We had the opportunity to get to the next stage… I missed the penalty..it’s difficult to take..we did not get it right. I am very optimistic about the future.

“I am sad but we will try and make it better,” he added.

Ghana exited the tournament with just three points to finish at the bottom.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has left his role as the head coach of the Black Stars following the elimination.