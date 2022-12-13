The Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rabi Salifu, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of having a hand in the free fall of the country’s currency.

According to her, the NDC hired some influencers on TikTok to raise false alarm about the strength of the cedi.

“The NDC went to get few people to stage them, to say come out and throw fear in the system, they came out to say by December dollar was going to be ₵25 which is not happening”, she said.

“They came to say the dollar was going to get stronger and stronger, the speculations we were all condemning were all triggered by the NDC,” she also added.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Rabi Salifu said that this false speculation created fear and panic in people, causing them to hurriedly exchange their cedis for dollars to maintain the value of their currency.

“They threw in speculations, people held the dollars and our cedi was underperforming”, she alleged.

The Deputy Communications Director of the NPP believes that the NDC’s attitude has intensified or worsened the country’s inflation rate.

When the host of the programme challenged her for evidence since the claims had not been proven to be factual, Rabi Salifu insisted that she has evidence to support her claim.

Her claim comes two months after President Akufo-Addo asked Ghanaians to stop unfounded speculations about the value of the local currency against other major trading currencies across the globe.

Cautioning against the speculations, he said government would deal with all persons who publicised such false pieces of information on the value of the Cedi.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down”, he counselled.