Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has asked Ghanaians to pardon Nigeria singer Wizkid after he failed to show up for a billed concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Fans were beyond angry when the music star stood them up until 4 am on Sunday without showing up.

Meanwhile, several local musicians who were equally billed for the show such as Efya and Darko Vibes turned up for the event but Wizkid, the headline act, was nowhere to be found.

Several unconfirmed reasons started circulating on social media on why Wizkid couldn’t show up with some saying he wanted the 40,000-capacity stadium to fill up.

Reacting to this on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Bulldog has urged Ghanaians to calm down over the matter.

According to him, Wizkid’s official statement blaming security and technical issues must be considered thoughtfully.

“Reading Wizkid’s tweet, it makes sense. He spoke about security and technical issues. I had an opportunity to see the setup and the people handling it. I saw a video of the technical people talking about things they have not been able to get and are trying to get.

“If I put that with what Wizkid put out, then there was some sense in there. Don’t let us forget that, I don’t think Wizkid has played any event space like the Accra Sports stadium before,” he said.

Bulldog explained that he has organised shows in the same venue and knows what it takes to put out a successful concert, hence security must not be tampered with.

“When we say security, that is like a huge or broad topic. I have done shows at the stadium myself and it wasn’t an easy thing. You need an army there. Both military and police and you need huge numbers. Their clearance is on another level. I am sure a brand like Wizkid will want everything in detail.

“A lot of things went wrong on the night, and you cannot put a brand like that… even if he had filled the stadium there will be casualties. Clearly, you cannot hold that against him. There is always a technical rider and a hospitality rider. It is very little we can criticise the team for,” Bulldog explained.

