Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, says it is about time Ghana moves on from relying on Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew.

His comment comes after the Al Sadd forward missed a crucial penalty against Uruguay in the final group game at the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars needed a draw to progress to the next round of the tournament but exited the tournament with three points and finished at the bottom of Group H.

According to the former football administrator, the experienced attacker has paid his dues to the Black Stars and must be given a befitting farewell.

Kojo Bonsu

He added that the 32-year-old has become weak and cannot be relied on to deliver for the national team anymore.

“Dede Ayew has really done well for the country looking at his achievements for the country since he joined the national team,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“But honestly, he is weak [not in the best shape] now so the country should give him a good testimonial or farewell game to retire him and avoid accusing him for the penalty miss. Should we continue with this attack, it will affect the next generation.

He added, “we have a good team, we should calm down and avoid the unnecessary insults we rain on them.”

READ ALSO

Andre Dede Ayew, 32, was part of Ghana’s squad that featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He played in all three matches and scored one goal in the group stage. Unfortunately, the Black Stars could not advance to the knockout stage.

He is famously remembered for leading the Black Satellites to win the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

Ayew is Ghana’s most-capped player, having made 103 appearances for the Black Stars.