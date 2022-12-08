Asamang Tamfoehene, Osabarima Kwame Koh II, has presented a letter to the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin confirming the destoolment of his Benkumhene Nana Boakye Darkwa over an alleged illegal mining offence.

“I write to officially inform your Majesty that the Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe has been destooled in accordance with the directive issues at Ofori Panin Fie two weeks ago,” the letter stated.

This was after the Benkumhene, Nana Kwame Darkwa, dismissed reports about his destoolment by Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The letter also indicated that the development was done to uphold the respect and dignity of the Ofori Panin stool and in accordance to tradition.

In the concluding part of the letter, Osabarima Kwame Koh II, promised the Okyenhene that he will not allow such disrespect to happen without repercussions.

“I hope to continue to protect the authority of the Okyenhene and would not condone any act of disobedience from any quarters,” the letter concluded.

The destoolment, according to reports, was over his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities which he admitted guilty before the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council at Kyebi.

