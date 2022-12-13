Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman, has said Otto Addo was never the right person to lead the Black Stars.

The 47-year-old was named as the Black Stars’ head coach in February, replacing Milovan Rajevac who was sacked after the country’s poor performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Otto Addo, who also serves as Borussia Dortmund’s talent coach, led Ghana to secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but the team suffered an early elimination from the tournament.

The Black Stars finished at the bottom in Group H with just three points, winning just a game and suffering two defeats.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, the Hearts of Oak board member said he doubted the competence of the 47-year-old Borussia Dortmund scout and raised the alarm when he was appointed, but his advice fell on deaf ears.

“When the committee came up with Chris Hughton, Otto Addo and the rest, I said Otto was not really a coach and if he was a coach at all, he didn’t have enough experience.

”So I suggested that in the interim we should go for Prosper Narteh Ogum, then later bring in Chris Hughton because Otto Addo could not handle the Black Stars, but people thought I was joking. You see the ending now?” he quizzed.

READ ALSO

Otto Addo has left his role as the head coach of the Black Stars after the team’s poor performance but Dr Tamakloe has advised the football chiefs to appoint Chris Hughton for the vacant position.

Hughton was the technical advisor to the team during the tenure of Otto Addo and Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager is the only one with the credentials to catapult the team to a desirable level following Otto Addo’s exit.

”I think Chris Hughton will be the right person because of his background. He has the African background; second, he is a coach with experience and also has had the opportunity to know these boys,” he noted.

”If Chris Hughton is given the job, then he should come and stay in Ghana and form his local Black Stars to ensure that the nucleus of the team should come from them. He should be able to create and also train strikers for the Black Stars,” he stated.

Ghana recorded one win and two defeats at the Mundial and finished at the bottom of Group H.