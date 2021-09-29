One of Ghana’s top Highlife musicians, Kwabena Nyamekye Amoo-Mensah, popularly known as Pat Thomas, has described the death of his colleague, Nana Kwame Ampadu as heartbreaking.

In an interview with Adom TV, the Sika Ye Mogya hitmaker said Nana Ampadu was a great lyricist who told stories through his songs.

He explained that his storylines inspired listeners who learnt from the many adages he used in his songs.

He was a great storyteller who said many things in his songs. He used adages a lot. We have truly lost a gem and pray God keeps him in his bosom, Pat Thomas said.

Naming his favourite Nana Ampadu song, he mentioned Obra, adding that, it is one of the songs that really motivates him.

He had lots of songs that inspired people and their lifestyles. He motivated others too. He was always advising me. He is jovial … and he never wants people to feel sad.

