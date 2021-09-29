A tactical intervention by the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, to secure a portion of the 1D1F projects for his constituency, has yielded results.

The project, Specialty Beers (Ghana) Ltd, is to brew beer and ale. It has a daily brewing capacity of 100 hectoliter and is planned to employ at least 200 people. Once the company gears up, it is expected that about 25 to 40 additional staff members would be directly engaged depending on the evolution of sales.

“Further to this, we will depend on third-party companies to assist with marketing activities such as events organisation, distribution, etc. Further indirect employment would obviously be created through our various suppliers for raw materials including farmers. It is estimated that up to 100 persons could benefit directly or indirectly from this project. Obviously, prior to the start of operations, the construction and installation phase, about 50 people will be required by civil contractors and engineers for a period of about eight months,” Mr Dompreh said in an interview with the Daily Searchlight.

On the commercial side, the vision of the project is to develop and establish a niche market for ales, top-fermented or specialty beers within the larger national beer market, achieving a 1% market share of the 2+ million hL Ghana beer market.

“In parallel, opportunities to export our products to the sub-region (as well as further afield) will be explored upon a successful start-up and launch of the brands into the local market. Our facility will also offer possibilities of contract brewing for commercial entities who wish to create beers with their own label,” he said.

The project is under the auspices of the 1D1F and came into being through the hectic lobbying of the Member of Parliament. With the plant installed, the project has so far cost nearly 4m EUR.