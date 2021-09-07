Police at Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region have arrested nine persons for alleged human trafficking.

The District Police Commander, ASP Baffour Awuah, confirmed the arrest to Adom News‘ reporter Krobea Asante.

ASP Awuah disclosed the arrest followed a complaint filed by a resident over suspicion that her sister was involved in unsafe deals.

According to the Commander, the complainant revealed her sister frequently embarks on trips abroad and often engages unknown travel agents.

The complaint led the police to the hideout of the suspects where 11 females and a male were rescued.

The victims were identified as residents of Akyem Oda, Ahwerease, Adeiso, Asuaba and Mamfe, all in the Eastern Region.

The commander explained that the victims were lured with offers to travel abroad but it is not immediately clear what activities they embark on upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Police will on Tuesday commence investigations to ascertain the activities of the suspects.