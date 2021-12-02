A 45-year-old man, Thomas Agyei, has allegedly committed suicide over alleged marital problems at Adeiso in the Upper West Akyem District of Eastern Region.

He was found hanging in his room at about 4:00 am on December 1, 2021.

The deceased, according to information, recently bitterly complained to the father about the fact that his wife has walked out of the marriage and parked all her things from the house.

Benjamin Okyere, a resident of Salem, a suburb Adeiso where the incident occurred said he reported the incident to the police immediately he had the information.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, police proceeded to the scene where the deceased was seen lying clenched in a supine position.

He said police noticed a yellow electric cable wire tied around a wood under the roof and a piece of it beside the body.

After taking inventories, the body was removed and deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.