The latest statement from the Ghana Police Service cautioning leaders of religious groups about the communication of prophecies has irked the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie who has taken to social media to vent his spleen.

The police on December 27, 2022, served a reminder to the prophets about what the law states about prophecies and urged them to comply.

The attempt by the Ghana Police Service to regulate prophecies received massive backlash when it was first made last year and the disapproval of it appears to be the same this year.

“A year ago, December 27, 2021, the Ghana Police Service drew the attention of the general public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country.

“As the year 2022 draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies.”

But this statement has sparked the fury of Nigel Gaisie who has issued a long epistle on social media.

Nigel Gaisie in his protest likened the actions of the police leadership to what transpired when the Biblical King Ahab was in charge.

He directed the Ghana Police Service to focus its time and resources on solving some major crimes that rocked the country.