Kumasi Asante Kotoko fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the team’s recent performances.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park in the matchday 8 games in midweek.

However, on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko again suffered a 1-0 defeat against Dream FC in the matchday 9 games.

Abdul Aziz Issah scored a wonderful free-kick as the Still Believe lads snatched all three points.

The defeat means Kotoko has suffered back-to-back defeats which makes it their third defeat of the season.

After the end of the game, the fans booed the players and officials of the club as they made their way out of the stadium.

Watch video below

Asante Kotoko fans boo their players and coaches after today’s 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/Im3YGiuEsk — ⬅️ #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) November 5, 2023

Out of the nine games played so far this season, Kotoko have picked up just two wins, drawing four and losing three.

They currently occupy the 13th position on the league table, eight points off the top spot.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in the matchday 10 games on Saturday.

READ ALSO