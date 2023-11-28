Residents of Sehwi ‘Gye se wobre’, a community within the Bia West District of the Western North Region, are facing distress as water from a recently constructed borehole has turned muddy after pumping.

The disheartened residents expressed their grievances to Adom News’ Augustine Boah.

According to the affected residents, the newly built borehole was anticipated to provide much-needed access to clean and safe water.

However, their hopes were dashed when the water extracted from the borehole turned out to be muddy.

The borehole which was constructed nearly four months ago is the community’s only source of potable water.

It was constructed by the district Assembly and commissioned by the District Chief Executive, Bernard Blay.

They are, therefore, pleading with the district Assembly for urgent intervention by reconstructing the borehole to ensure the provision of clean and usable water to the community.

Currently, the community is grappling with severe water crisis which makes them prone to water-borne diseases.