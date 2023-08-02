Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has addressed the ongoing comparisons between her and fellow artiste Gyakie in a recent statement.

In her epic response, she emphasised that it is unfair to compare two different talented artistes, and each of them should be appreciated for their own unique style and sound.

The comparisons between Wendy Shay and Gyakie have since been a subject of debate among music fans and critics in Ghana.

While both artistes have achieved significant success in the music industry, Ghanaians are of the opinion Gyakie is outshining Wendy Shay on the international front.

Reacting to this in an interview on TV3 monitored by Adomonline.com, Shay said they have distinct musical styles and approaches to their craft, hence there’s no need for comparison.

“It’s not fair to even compare. You know, I have been doing and giving hit back to back for five years so there shouldn’t be any comparison. I am an international artiste as well and I am working towards it to become a global artiste. The race is not for the swift; once you’re working hard and working on yourself, you are going to get wherever you put your mind to.”

She expressed her belief that every artiste should be allowed to shine and be celebrated for their individual talents.

The ‘Survivor’ hitmaker further stressed that comparisons can sometimes be discouraging for artistes and may hinder their creative growth. Instead, she called for unity among music lovers.

