Ghanaian singer and songwriter Jackline Acheampong, known professionally as Gyakie, aka Song Bird, returned to her alma mater T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi on Saturday, creating fun and excitement for the students while receiving a hearty welcome by school administrators.

The beautiful and bubbly songstress left T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School some 6 years ago and returned to the school a bit grown up and as a popular singer.

It was a good feeling for current students, teachers and her housemistress. They were proud about providing Ghana with a great artiste like Gyakie.

Gyakie and her management ‘Flip The Music’ wowed the students at the school’s entertainment hall with an energetic performance.

Gyakie, in an address, told the large number of students who turned up for the afternoon ceremony about how excited she was to be with them.

Her visit afforded her the opportunity to reunite with her past and also inspire current students of the school to study hard and work toward their dreams.

She added, ‘I came back because I miss the memories when I was in school and the students love Gyakie’s music so it was only right to come and give them a good time’.