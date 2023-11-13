Liquid Dataport, a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (https://www.Liquid.Tech/), a pan-African technology group, is proud to announce its collaboration with Intelsat, one of the world’s largest satellite services providers, increasing the availability of fast and reliable connectivity in Africa during power disruptions.

One key aspect of this collaboration is Liquid’s service called ‘Service Continuity’. Organisations can maintain business-critical applications during times when there are power cuts by accessing Liquid Dataport’s low-power satellite equipment that runs off solar panels or small generators. These services are already being provided in South Africa, with an emphasis on mitigating load-shedding challenges. Load-shedding distributes demand for electrical power across multiple power sources and is used to relieve stress on an energy source when demand for electricity is greater than supply.

“Access to high-speed connectivity is critical to the digital transformation in Africa, as the continent works towards becoming a digital economy. However, the impact of intermittent availability of electricity in recent years is a major hurdle in Africa becoming a digital economy. However, due to our collaboration with Intelsat, we can now help businesses remain connected even during the hours of load-shedding. This project will prove to be a key asset to bridge the digital divide as businesses will no longer be impacted by connectivity downtime,” says David Eurin, Liquid Dataport Chief Executive Officer.

“The benefits of satellite technology are limitless. Leveraging our global network, we look forward to supporting Liquid Dataport’s efforts for businesses in South Africa in minimizing disruptions caused by load shedding,” Rhys Morgan, VP – General Manager, EMEA Media and Networks Sales at Intelsat.

Liquid Dataport is reinforcing its commitment to diversifying its product offering and extending its reach into more markets and regions, including those that lack access to reliable power. This joint relationship enhances our customers’ ability to operate anywhere on the continent and contributes to Africa’s digital transformation, speaking to Liquid’s vision of a digitally connected Africa that leaves no one behind.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://www.Liquid.Tech/.

About Intelsat:

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat (https://www.Intelsat.com/) team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.