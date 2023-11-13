Ghanaian songstress, Efya has spoken about collaborations that have given her the biggest visibility in the music space.

Efya, one of the Ghanaian artistes with the highest number of features and collaborations said on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM that her best collaborations are songs she did with Sarkodie.

“I have worked with almost 120 artistes. So the hardest collaboration will be anything that I did with Sarkodie,” she told the host Kwame Dadzie.

Efya has over the years, has exhibited great artistry either on her own songs or joint music projects.

Some of her highly rated collaborations are ‘I’m in Love with You’ and ‘Saara’ by Sarkodie; ‘Hold Me Down’ by Akwaboah, ‘One of Your Own; by Efya featuring Bisa K Dei, among others.

She also reiterated a statement she made on Twitter (X) about two years ago that artistes who had not released works she had been featured on for the past three years should come for a retake or not release the work at all.

According to her, things change with the passage of time as well as artistes improve on their craft by the day, so songs that were recorded about three years ago must seriously be reworked and fine-tuned to meet the current taste of music lovers.

“Nowadays it depends on the mic you are using. There is a certain way that I need things to be. The upgrade is not easy. When it’s done, it has to be maintained.

It’s not really that bad. It’s no shade or anything. Come let’s make the song better,” she noted.

Efya added that different kicks and loops come out every year, a reason every song must reflect the present and not the past.

“So if you want to really release the song now and appeal to the ears of the people now you need to make it a something that will be a hit now, not the previous one,” she noted.

Efya is currently out with her new EP titled ‘No More Tears.’