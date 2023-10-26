Ghanaian musician, Gyakie is preparing to drop a brand-new track, “Rent Free,” in the early hours of Friday.

Gyakie, who previously collaborated with Jbee on Scar, made waves both in Ghana and the United Kingdom with her drill-infused sound.

Gyakie had sent her fans into a frenzy when she teased a forthcoming release scheduled for October 27. This alert had listeners on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting her latest musical endeavour.

To build up the anticipation, the singer posted a captivating image on Thursday, letting her loyal fan base know that something big was on the horizon. The post served as a prelude to the much-anticipated release, set to grace the airwaves at dawn.

While her collaboration with Scar introduced Gyakie to the world of drill music, her earlier works have consistently demonstrated her knack for exploring diverse musical styles.

Her versatility is unmistakable, spanning across Afrobeat, Reggae, Trap, and more. Gyakie’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of her music has earned her a dedicated following eager to see what she has in store with “Rent Free.”

